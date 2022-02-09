12,872 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

