141,900 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Bought by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. MAG Silver comprises approximately 0.4% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 0.15% of MAG Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 22,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,741. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

