$150.53 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report sales of $150.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.40 million. Trustmark reported sales of $165.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $629.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $635.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $685.07 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $692.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

TRMK traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

