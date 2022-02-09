152,068 Shares in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,995,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,465,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGC stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. SomaLogic Inc has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLGC shares. started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

