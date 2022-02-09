17,689 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

