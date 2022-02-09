$179.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report sales of $179.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the lowest is $173.60 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

SRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,246,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after buying an additional 143,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 287,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94. Stoneridge has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

