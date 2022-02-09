$179.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report sales of $179.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the lowest is $173.60 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.
SRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of SRI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 287,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94. Stoneridge has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.