$185.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $185.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.02 million and the lowest is $178.00 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $179.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $657.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $789.49 million, with estimates ranging from $776.58 million to $805.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

