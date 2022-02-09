1,865 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

