$205.80 Million in Sales Expected for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) to report sales of $205.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.59 million. SunOpta reported sales of $205.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $814.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 62,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 37.3% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 11.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 116.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

