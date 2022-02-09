$26.41 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report sales of $26.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.53 million and the lowest is $26.28 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $110.43 million, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Shares of SFST stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $58.35. 15,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,518. The company has a market cap of $461.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $65.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.