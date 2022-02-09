$262.30 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report sales of $262.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.60 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $223.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. 9,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,973. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

