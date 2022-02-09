264,134 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Acquired by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 75,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,087 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,439,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 907.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XENE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.29. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,057. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

