$278.14 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce sales of $278.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $287.45 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $258.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Realty.
Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,473,000 after buying an additional 263,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 45,314 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DRE opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.
About Duke Realty
Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.
