$28.45 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce sales of $28.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.09 million and the highest is $28.80 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.34 million to $104.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $130.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51. Identiv has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $457.46 million, a P/E ratio of 515.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

