291,828 Shares in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) Bought by Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 291,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. Tenaya Therapeutics accounts for approximately 9.2% of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TNYA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,004. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TNYA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.