2,983 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.96. 129,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066,375. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.