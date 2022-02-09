2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Agora (NASDAQ:API) Critical Survey

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Agora (NASDAQ:API) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 2U and Agora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 3 7 0 2.70 Agora 0 0 4 0 3.00

2U presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.91%. Agora has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.90%. Given Agora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than 2U.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -18.00% -14.21% -7.22% Agora -35.66% -6.91% -6.29%

Volatility & Risk

2U has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2U and Agora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $774.53 million 1.69 -$216.48 million ($2.23) -7.78 Agora $133.56 million 8.59 -$3.12 million ($0.53) -20.45

Agora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U. Agora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agora beats 2U on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

