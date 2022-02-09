2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. 2U has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 2U stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 448.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 2U were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

