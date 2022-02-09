2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TWOU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. 2U has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.
About 2U
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
