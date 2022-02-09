$312.94 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report sales of $312.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.50 million and the lowest is $296.70 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $940.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $957.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

NYSE BE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,332 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

