$32.65 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post $32.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $30.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $117.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $118.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $128.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $250.17 million, a P/E ratio of -122.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

