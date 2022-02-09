3,433 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

