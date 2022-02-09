375,000 Shares in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,175,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,203,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,177,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. Research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

