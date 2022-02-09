376,470 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 376,470 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,422,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Citrix Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.