3i Group (LON:III) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

3i Group (LON:III)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.88) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,371.50 ($18.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,407.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.