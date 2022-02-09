3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16,737.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £167.37 ($226.33) and last traded at GBX 343.46 ($4.64), with a volume of 603974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.61).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) price objective on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 19.95 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 349.55.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

