3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16,737.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £167.37 ($226.33) and last traded at GBX 343.46 ($4.64), with a volume of 603974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.61).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) price objective on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 19.95 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 349.55.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

