41,600 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in eXp World by 11.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 158.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in eXp World by 13.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 3.10. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $465,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $459,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,458,118 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

