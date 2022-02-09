43,797 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,638 shares of company stock worth $769,548. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $67.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.