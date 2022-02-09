4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,855.02

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,855.02 ($38.61) and traded as low as GBX 2,725 ($36.85). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,785 ($37.66), with a volume of 38,182 shares changing hands.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,980 ($40.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,761.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,855.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £782.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.18.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

