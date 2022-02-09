$5.90 Million in Sales Expected for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will announce $5.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.37 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.67 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

