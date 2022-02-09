$526.52 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $526.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.00 million and the highest is $539.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $352.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steven Madden.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. 428,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,901. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

