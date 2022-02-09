5,798 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,798 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $202.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.