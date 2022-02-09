5,823 Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.86. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

