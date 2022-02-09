$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post $6.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,423. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of -0.01.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 555,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,870,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after acquiring an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

