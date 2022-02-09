652,388 Shares in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 652,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,633,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 651,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

