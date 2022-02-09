$7.65 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report sales of $7.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.73 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

USFD stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

