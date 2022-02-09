7,860 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 71,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.