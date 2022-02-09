796,623 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 796,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

