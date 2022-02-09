84,085 Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $44,481,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $24,776,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $13,988,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

NYSE RYAN opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.