$887.55 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report sales of $887.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $873.00 million and the highest is $902.10 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $601.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmark Group.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $24,635,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 632,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $16.61. 41,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

