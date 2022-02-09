892,100 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 892,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $770,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $562,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,201,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $2,424,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSCO opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

