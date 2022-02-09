92,782 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 92,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.