92,782 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 92,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.20.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
