Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $2.09 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00004697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $132.32 million and $24.95 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00107811 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 65,023,392 coins and its circulating supply is 63,259,228 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

