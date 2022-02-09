ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 35 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABBN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

