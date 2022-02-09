AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lowered by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 383,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3,584.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,384,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,361,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,132,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,612,000 after buying an additional 294,395 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average is $120.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $254.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

