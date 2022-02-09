Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO David M. Weber Sells 300 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of ABMD traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.92. 247,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,535. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.49 and a 200 day moving average of $334.90.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.
About Abiomed
ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abiomed (ABMD)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.