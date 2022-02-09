Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO David M. Weber Sells 300 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABMD traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.92. 247,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,535. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.49 and a 200 day moving average of $334.90.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Abiomed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Abiomed by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

