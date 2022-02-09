Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.92 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.