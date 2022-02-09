Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $365,936.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,162.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.51 or 0.07260647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00315001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.78 or 0.00782961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015381 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00077538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.63 or 0.00415801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00230142 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

