Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of ADAP opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

