Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADNT. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. Adient has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

