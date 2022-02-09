Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.